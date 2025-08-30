Delhi braces for another week of heavy rain

The national capital continued to reel under persistent rainfall on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy showers for the next seven days. Delhi has already witnessed uninterrupted rain for the past two days, disrupting daily life and leading to widespread waterlogging across several parts of the city.

Friday morning began on a gloomy note as heavy downpours shrouded the city in darkness. Intermittent rainfall continued through the day, with the IMD maintaining a “yellow alert” for the capital. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to settle near 23 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, active monsoon conditions are expected to persist in Delhi from August 29 to September 4.

The department has specifically warned of torrential rain on August 31, September 1 and September 2. Officials said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in many parts of the city, including Safdarjung, Palam, Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar.

While the showers have brought some relief from the sweltering summer heat, they have also left behind a trail of civic woes. Waterlogging has been reported in several areas, paralysing traffic and causing inconvenience to commuters. In Patparganj, roads were submerged, turning into temporary ponds. Similar scenes were witnessed in Jantar Mantar, Vinod Nagar, AIIMS, Mayur Vihar and Preet Vihar, where vehicles struggled to move through knee-deep water.