Delhi Cabinet Approves Draft Bill To Regulate Private School Fees

The Delhi Cabinet has approved new legislation aimed at controlling fee increases in private educational institutions, responding to recent demonstrations by parents outside the Directorate of Education (DoE) headquarters demanding reversal of increased school fees.

In response to ongoing parent protests, the DoE had previously announced an investigation into private unaided schools allegedly implementing unauthorized fee increases. Potential consequences for non-compliant institutions include de-recognition and possible administrative takeover.

During a media briefing, Chief Minister Gupta explained, "We have endorsed a draft Bill during our Cabinet session that will apply to all 1,677 aided and unaided private educational institutions, establishing clear protocols and standards for fee adjustments."

The Chief Minister acknowledged widespread concerns and parental anxiety regarding fee increases. "Numerous families reported that school administrators were placing undue pressure on their children regarding fee payments. We directed District Magistrates to conduct comprehensive assessments of how fees were being increased and what regulatory mechanisms existed. Our investigation revealed that previous administrations had implemented no effective controls on school fee increases."

Gupta highlighted that the government took action after thorough research. "Since 1973, no provisions have existed to address the issue of unchecked fee increases. I am pleased to announce that today the Delhi government has made a groundbreaking and courageous decision to regulate fees across both private and government educational institutions," she stated.

The government plans to establish a three-tier regulatory framework consisting of school-level, district-level, and state-level committees responsible for finalizing regulatory guidelines. "Once institutional guidelines are established, the school-level committee will issue directives. Schools failing to adhere to government regulations will face financial penalties ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh if found implementing unauthorized fee increases," Gupta added.