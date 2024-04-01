Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Sent To Judicial Custody Till April 15

In a significant development, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has decided to extend Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until April 15 in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case. Kejriwal, who has been in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) since his arrest on March 21, faced an extension of his detention following a remand request filed by the investigative team. The ED asserted the need for more time to interrogate Kejriwal and confront him with other individuals linked to the case. Notably, the ED disclosed to the court that statements from some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa candidates were being recorded, hinting at further avenues of investigation.

The development comes amidst a flurry of activities surrounding Kejriwal's arrest, with various leaders and organizations expressing solidarity with the Delhi CM. Recently, on March 31, prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Tejashwi Yadav, organized a protest rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, denouncing Kejriwal's arrest and demanding his release. Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, was also present at the 'Save Democracy' rally, lending her support to the cause.

Moreover, Sunita Kejriwal took the stage to read out a letter penned by her husband from jail, wherein he outlined six guarantees on behalf of the Opposition's INDIA bloc. These assurances include promises such as ensuring 24-hour electricity across the country, providing free electricity for the impoverished, establishing government schools in every village and locality, expanding Mohalla Clinics, implementing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, and more.

As the legal proceedings unfold and political dynamics continue to evolve, the nation remains gripped by the unfolding saga surrounding Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and the broader implications it holds for the political landscape in India. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.