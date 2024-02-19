Live
Just In
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips Sixth ED Summons; AAP Calls Them "Illegal"
- Delve into the latest developments as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal opts out of the sixth Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons regarding the Delhi excise policy case.
- The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) deems the summonses unlawful and emphasizes their challenge in court.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once again did not attend the sixth summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, pertaining to the Delhi excise policy case. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reiterated that these summonses were deemed "illegal" and highlighted that the matter is currently under judicial review.
They emphasized that rather than persistently issuing summonses, the ED should await the court's decision. This latest summons, issued on February 14, marked the sixth in the series, with Kejriwal having abstained from all previous summons, alleging them to be politically motivated.
On February 17, a Delhi court granted Kejriwal permission to physically appear on March 16, citing his engagement in a trust motion debate in the Delhi Assembly and the ongoing Budget session until March 1. The court affirmed that Kejriwal was obligated to adhere to the summons.
The ED had lodged a complaint against him on February 3 for non-compliance with earlier summonses, invoking legal statutes regarding disobedience of public servant orders and provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Kejriwal maintains that these repeated summonses are unjust attempts to hinder his participation in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while the BJP contends that he is utilizing the Budget session as a means to evade scrutiny in the liquor scam investigation.