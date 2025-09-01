Delhi CM clears decks for project to bring electricity from Rajasthan

New Delhi: To strengthen the capital’s power infrastructure. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has cleared the way for building a sub-station in Narela, alongside a network of transmission lines, as part of a project to bring power from Rajasthan, an official said on Monday.

The interstate transmission system (ISTS) project is being implemented by the Government of India’s undertaking, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), to bring electricity from Rajasthan to Delhi.

By resolving a long-standing issue concerning electricity transmission while ensuring fair compensation for farmers whose land would be acquired, the Chief Minister has secured a balanced solution to end the hurdles in the project, said a statement.

Chief Minister Gupta stated that this decision marks an important and effective step towards improving Delhi’s electricity system and achieving her government’s goal of ensuring an uninterrupted energy supply.

She said that the government’s decision not only provides justice to farmers in line with their rightful entitlements but also clears the path for the project’s progress. This outcome will help Delhi meet its rising energy needs stably and reliably.

The Chief Minister further remarked that this long-standing deadlock has been resolved because her government is not only serious about the capital’s development but also demonstrates firm political will and a sensitive approach to addressing the concerns of farmers and the common public.

The project passes through nearly 20 villages in North and North-West Delhi, including Auchandi, Harewali, Mungeshpur and Qutubgarh, and it will ensure an adequate supply of electricity to Delhi and cater to the city’s growing demand in a stable manner.

The Central Government, too, is keen on this project, as it involves multiple states.

To implement the project, it had been decided to compensate farmers whose land the transmission lines would cross. However, several rounds of discussions failed to achieve consensus over land valuation and compensation rates, thereby risking delays to the project. Significantly, even after receiving compensation, farmers would retain ownership rights over their land.

To break this impasse, Chief Minister Gupta convened a high-level meeting recently, attended by senior officials from PGCIL and the Delhi Government’s Revenue and Power Departments.

The Chief Minister made it clear that her government is fully committed to safeguarding the interests of farmers.