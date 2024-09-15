Delhi CM to resign in two days

New Delhi: With several restrictions imposed on him by the courts and since Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in February, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announced that he would resign as CM in next two days.

Announcing this at a party meeting he said "Two days later, I will resign as Chief Minister. I will not sit on that chair till the people announce their verdict. Elections in Delhi are months away. I got justice from the legal court, now I will get justice from the people's court. I will sit on the Chief Minister's chair only after the order of the people," he said.