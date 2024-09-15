Live
- 16 dead in Haiti as fuel tanker explodes
- Three killed, 49 injured in train collision in Egypt
- Have had an eye on Jake Fraser-McGurk for a few years now, says Ricky Ponting
- Kerala: List of direct contact of youth who died of suspected Nipah virus infection released
- 11 lakh candidates appear in Assam govt's recruitment exam
- We will play to win both matches, says Shanto ahead of Bangladesh’s Tests against India
- SIIMA 2024: Here is the complete list of winners
- Bolster school education as most victims are children from marginalised sections
- Delhi CM to resign in two days
- WUAs back in the action
New Delhi: With several restrictions imposed on him by the courts and since Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in February, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announced that he would resign as CM in next two days.
Announcing this at a party meeting he said "Two days later, I will resign as Chief Minister. I will not sit on that chair till the people announce their verdict. Elections in Delhi are months away. I got justice from the legal court, now I will get justice from the people's court. I will sit on the Chief Minister's chair only after the order of the people," he said.
