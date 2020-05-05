Delhi Cops Begin Probe Into 'Bois Locker Room' Online Chats

New Delhi: A 15-year-old student of a prominent south Delhi school was taken into custody after the cyber cell of the Delhi police took suo moto cognizance of boys objectifying minor girls and allegedly planning gang rapes on Instagram. The Instagram group, allegedly involving a group of teenage boys from well-known schools in South Delhi, kicked up a major controversy on social media on Sunday when one of the users leaked the chats.

Among the leaked material were obscene images of girls aged around 15-16. The user also shared some of the details of the other members of the group. Police are reported to have identified 22 other boys from the group who are likely to be called in for questioning soon.

A well-known school from south Delhi is reported to have filed a complaint with the police requesting the authorities to probe the incident, following which the cyber cell tracked down the registered number of the 15-year-old who is allegedly reported to have shared a photograph on the group. Police are reported to have apprehended him on Monday evening after finding his phone switched off.

Some of the members of the group are said to be in college. Police have identified students from various private schools from south Delhi and one from Noida who are said to be associated with the group.

The students allegedly shared photos posted by girls on their Instagram accounts and then reportedly began passing sexually explicit comments media reports stated. Some of the students in the chats are also reported to have made threats of sexual violence. The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) has also taken notice of the matter.