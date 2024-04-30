Delhi Court Denies Second Bail Plea Of Former Deputy CM Sisodia In Delhi Excise Policy Probe

The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court rejected Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's second bail plea in cases filed by the CBI and ED regarding the investigation into the now-defunct Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.

On April 20, Judge Kaveri Baweja, overseeing CBI and ED cases, had deferred the verdict to Tuesday following arguments from both the central agencies and Sisodia's legal team.

Sisodia had also filed interim bail petitions in both cases to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Both the CBI and ED alleged irregularities during the modification of the Delhi Excise Policy, including undue favors to license holders, waiver or reduction of license fees, and extension of licenses without proper authorization.

According to the probe agencies, the beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and falsified entries in their accounts to avoid detection.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, in connection with the "scam". The ED arrested him in a money-laundering case related to the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

Sisodia's superior, Arvind Kejriwal, was arrested on March 21 after missing nine ED summons in the same case. He is currently in judicial custody until May 7.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Kejriwal argued before the Supreme Court that his failure to appear before the ED and alleged non-cooperation should not justify his arrest.

Representing the Aam Aadmi Party convener, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi informed a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta that the central agency lacks sufficient evidence to justify his detention.