Delhi court dismisses 15 Daryaganj bail pleas

New Delhi : A Delhi court on Monday observed that violence for any reason was not justified as it dismissed bail pleas of 15 people arrested in connection with a violent protest against the new citizenship law in Delhi's Daryaganj area and extended their judicial custody by two weeks.

Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Kumar dismissed the bail applications, saying investigation was at its initial stage and the allegations were "serious" in nature.

The court passed the order after they were produced before it on expiry of their two-day judicial custody (JC).

The court said violence was committed when the alleged protest was going on against the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

It noted that police officials were assaulted and criminal force was used upon them by pelting stones and such incidents create panic in the society.

"Submissions revealed that violence was committed that when the alleged protest was going on against the provisions of Citizenship Amendment Bill and NRC.

The police officials on duty to maintain law and order were voluntarily obstructed in discharge of their public functions.

Police officials were assaulted and criminal force was used upon them by pelting stones when they were at spot being public servant and in execution of their duties," it said in its order.

During the hearing, the police told the court that if bail is granted, the accused may influence witnesses. They further claimed that the alleged offences committed were a "glaring example of riots".

The investigating officer claimed the accused were arrested from the spot and were found indulging in the offence of riot.

"They were identified at the spot being the offenders by the injured police officials only. If bail is granted, the accused may commit same offence which may affect the law and order.

IO (investigating officer) said that they may jump the bail and could influence witnesses. Offences committed are serious in nature and is a glaring example of riots," he claimed.