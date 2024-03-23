Live
Just In
Delhi Rouse Avenue Court extends custody of K Kavitha in Liquor Policy Case
In a significant development, a Delhi court has extended the remand of BRS leader K Kavitha in the liquor policy case. The ED is likely to question Kavitha along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was arrested on Thursday in the Liquor Scam case.
Kavitha, who is a prominent leader of the BRS party, has also filed an application for bail in the case. The court is yet to decide on the bail plea.
The liquor policy case has been a matter of contention and has garnered much attention in recent times. Kavitha's alleged involvement in the case has raised concerns and led to her arrest by the ED.
The court's decision on Kavitha's remand extension and bail application is eagerly awaited and will have significant implications for the ongoing investigation into the liquor policy case. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.