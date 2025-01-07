Delhi election dates: Voting on Feb 5, results on Feb 8

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced February 5 as the date of voting for the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly and the results will be declared on February 8.

The date of the Issue of the Gazette Notification is January 10, the last date for making nominations is January 17, the date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18, and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is January 20.

The date before the elections should be completed is February 10.

Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners of India, Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu addressed the press conference held in the Plenary Hall of the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

As per the CEC, Delhi has 70 constituencies, including 58 general and 12 SCs, across 11 districts. There are 83.49 lakh male voters, 71.74 lakh female voters, and 25.89 lakh young voters, culminating in a total of 1.55 crore voters. He mentioned that the total number of polling stations is 13,033 in the national capital, out of which PwD and women-managed are 70 each.

He also mentioned that the Saksham App for the PwD voters, Home Voting facilities for the senior citizens, and CVIGIL for complaints will also be available to address the concerns of the people.

The term of the current Delhi Assembly ends on February 23, and the whole election process has to end before that.

Earlier on Monday, the ECI released a newly revised voter list for Delhi. According to the latest figures, Delhi's voter base has grown significantly over the past two months.

In October 2024, the total number of voters stood at 1,53,57,529. However, after a summary revision, this number has risen to 1,55,24,858, an addition of 1,67,329 new electorates by December 2024. The Commission has cautioned against the submission of false and fabricated documents for getting new voter ID.