  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Delhi: Fire breaks out in DDA flat, woman dies

Delhi: Fire breaks out in DDA flat, woman dies
x
Highlights

A 40-year-old woman died after a fire broke out at a double-storey building in Delhi's Shahdara area on Monday, police said.

New Delhi : A 40-year-old woman died after a fire broke out at a double-storey building in Delhi's Shahdara area on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Bhawna.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that a call regarding a blaze was received at around 3.15 p.m. in a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) flat in northeast Delhi's Welcome area.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

It was learned that the fire originated in domestic articles, AC and electric metre board on the ground floor of double-storey DDA flats.

"One woman was found dead on the spot due to inhaling smoke declared by the nursing assistant of CATS Ambulance," said Garg.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X