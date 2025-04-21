Gurugram: Drunk SUV occupants trash motorcycle riders

In a shocking incident, an SUV driven by a drunk man and its occupants trashed a group of 11 motorcycle riders on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram.

An official said that a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the suspects at the Sector-37 police station in Gurugram.

He said that the videos of the incident went viral, in which a man in a t-shirt and yellow shorts destroyed a sports bike in full public view on the Dwarka Expressway.

The official added that the complainant, Hardik Sharma, a resident of Sector-46, told the police that on Sunday early morning, he got out to go for breakfast with friends, and he met his group of 11 friends near Cyber City (Ambience Area).

“We were riding slowly towards Manesar toll when a black Scorpio bearing number DL4CBE1750 started driving rashly and tried to disturb us around 7.20 am on Sunday. We stopped on the side under Dwarka Expressway to let them go, but they stopped their SUV in front of us. There were four occupants inside the SUV, and they were drunk and started hitting us and destroying the bikes," the complainant told the police.

The complainant further said the entire incident was recorded on videos, photos, etc. They tried to hit my friends, and when I tried to stop them, they hit me with an iron baseball bat on my head.

“I survived because of the helmet. After this, they broke my bike and trashed it fully when they saw a lot of people gathering. All of them set in their SUV and ran away and threatened men with dire consequences to my life," the complainant told the police.

“Somehow, we secured our lives from the accused. They all were drunk; two of them trashed us, and two others also came to their spot. We left the spot as they started destroying our sports bike. They hit me with an iron baseball bat. I got a fracture in my hand. We have provided the vehicle number to the police. Police should take necessary action against them,” the complainant told IANS.

However, the complainant further said that as per their Instagram IDs the two accused names are Deepak Singh and Bhanu Partap Sharma, the SUV owner and a Gym operator.

Meanwhile, the police said the SUV occupants have been identified.

"All the SUV occupants have been identified based on the vehicle registration number. Whether they were drunk or not will be clear after an investigation. Police are raising their possible hideouts to nab them," said Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.