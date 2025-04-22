Imposing NTR statue to come up in Amaravati

Vijayawada: The State government, which is keen to ensure that Greenfield Amaravati capital will boast of international standards, is planning to set up a huge NTR statue in the new capital city on the lines of the imposing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue in Gujarat’s Ektanagar.

As part of the plans to build the statue, Minister for Municipal Administration P. Narayana and Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials toured Gujarat for two days to study the development works, including the Patel statue, GIFT city, Sabarmati river front, Jindal Solid waste management plant and Narendra Modi stadium.

Narayana and CRDA Commissioner K. Kannababu, Amaravati Development Corporation chairperson Lakshmiparthasarathy, AP Greening and Beautification Corporation MD MKV Srinivasulu inspected the 597 feet tall Patel statue and enquired about the statue’s specifications, among other things. L&T, which developed the statue, gave a power-point presentation on the occasion.

The State government is also planning to set up statues of other prominent persons in Amaravati. Later, the team visited GIFT City and Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology university in Ahmedabad for developing a master plan on environmental issues in Amaravati. As the government is planning to develop Krishna river front on the lines of Sabarmati river front, the minister's team also inspected Sabarmati river front.

The minister's team visited the Jindal Solid Waste Management plant near Ahmedabad and Narendra Modi stadium as the government plans to develop an international sports stadium in Amaravati.