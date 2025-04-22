  • Menu
PM Modi to lead roadshow ahead of relaunching capital works in Amaravati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to undertake a roadshow on May 2 ahead of relaunching construction works for the greenfield capital city here, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said on Monday.

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to undertake a roadshow on May 2 ahead of relaunching construction works for the greenfield capital city here, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said on Monday.

Reviewing the arrangements for the PM's visit, Vijayanand said Modi is expected to land at Gannavaram Airport at around 3 pm on May 2.

"From the airport, he will take a helicopter to reach the helipad near the Secretariat and proceed from there in a roadshow to the main venue," Vijayanand said in an official release.

According to G Veerapandian, the nodal officer overseeing the visit, Modi is expected to reach the helipad at around 3.20 pm, as per the tentative schedule. Starting from the helipad, Modi is scheduled to take a 1.2 km-long roadshow to the main venue, Veerapandian said, adding that a large number of people will welcome him along the way. A series of cultural programmes are also being arranged to welcome the Prime Minister, who is expected to reach the Amaravati pavilion near the venue at around 3.35 pm, followed by the relaunch programme at 3.45 pm, he added.

