Delhi gets its first Namo Bharat corridor, PM Modi undertakes train ride

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 13-kilometer stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar.

The project, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,600 crore, marks a significant milestone in regional connectivity, providing Delhi with its first Namo Bharat connectivity.

This high-speed, reliable, and comfortable train service is set to ease travel for millions, saving commuters one-third of their usual travel time between Delhi and Meerut, that is, less than 40 minutes.

Over the last decade, extensive work has been done in boosting metro connectivity, thus strengthening urban transport and enhancing ‘Ease of Living.’#MetroRevolutionInIndia https://t.co/zfcr37TyFK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2025

PM Modi, during his ride on the Namo Bharat Train, purchased a smart ticket and interacted with passengers.

He interacted with school children who presented sketches and recited poems. One student recited a poem titled "Nav Bharat," which was appreciated by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also witnessed an exhibition showcasing the construction process of the train network. A model of the Namo Bharat train was presented to him by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The train offers modern amenities, including phone charging points, luggage spots, a separate coach for women, and a premium coach. The fare for the stretch from New Delhi to Meerut has been set at Rs 150.

Later in the day, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects in Delhi worth over Rs 12,200 crore.

He will also open a 2.8-kilometre stretch of the Delhi Metro Phase-IV between Janakpuri and Krishna Park, built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore. This marks the first operational segment of Phase IV, benefiting areas like Krishna Park, Vikaspuri, and Janakpuri in West Delhi.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the 26.5-kilometer Rithala-Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, estimated at Rs 6,230 crore.

This corridor will enhance connectivity between Rithala in Delhi and Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana, significantly benefitting areas such as Rohini, Bawana, Narela, and Kundli.

Another notable project includes the foundation stone for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Rohini, a state-of-the-art facility to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 185 crore.

PM Modi is also scheduled to address a public rally in the national capital at 1 p.m., marking the culmination of these landmark developments.