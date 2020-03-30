Delhi Government to ensure basic needs for riot victims

New Delhi : The Delhi government Monday informed the Delhi High Court that its officers were going to get in touch with the 275 families of the victims, who were displaced after the northeast Delhi riots, to ascertain whether they require food or medicines.

A bench of justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Navin Chawla was also informed by the AAP government's counsel that mohalla clinics of the northeast district are functional and representatives of each of the families will be provided with the details of nodal officers who can be contacted in case of requirement of medical assistance.

The court, which conducted the proceeding through video conferencing in view of restrictions due to coronavirus, was hearing a plea by Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq seeking direction to the authorities to re-open the relief camp at Idgah in Mustafabad and provide proper food supplies, adequate water, sanitation and security to the victims.

Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra submitted that keeping in view the present situation and also the directions with regard to lockdown issued by the central government, the officers shall get in touch with the representatives of each of the 275 families.

He said their names and telephone numbers have been provided by the petitioner along with the additional affidavit and ascertain the number of family members and whether they require assistance of food or medicines or curfew pass.

He said that as per their needs, the families will be provided with food packets and medical kits containing over the counter medicines for basic ailments can also be provided to them as per their requirement.

Mehra added that in case any of the families require accommodation, efforts shall be made to immediately place them in appropriate accommodation or relief camps.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioner apprised the court about the issues faced by the riot victims.

He submitted that they were initially staying at a camp set up at Idgah but the Delhi government has cleared the camp and the victims have been forced to relocate themselves.

He added that while some of them had to go back to their houses, others have had to accommodate themselves with their relatives and due to the lockdown they are facing severe problems with regard to food and medical help.