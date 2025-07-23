Delhi govt finalises new industrial policy draft

New Delhi: The Delhi government has finalised the draft of its new Industrial Policy, designed to build a modern, environmentally conscious, and employment-generating industrial framework in the national capital. The policy, once approved, will replace the decade-old 2010 framework and is expected to address current challenges while unlocking new economic opportunities.

Prepared after extensive consultations with industry associations, trade bodies, and policy experts, the draft will soon be presented to the Delhi Cabinet for final approval. It outlines a forward-looking approach aimed at revitalizing the industrial sector through sustainable development, digital governance, and inclusive growth.

One of the primary goals of the policy is to generate employment, particularly for the youth. It proposes targeted support for industries that commit to hiring local talent and investing in skill development initiatives. Employment generation will be central to the incentives and benefits extended under the new framework.

The policy gives special attention to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which form the backbone of Delhi’s industrial base. These enterprises will benefit from easier access to credit, better infrastructure, and streamlined regulations. By simplifying compliance processes and removing bureaucratic hurdles, the policy aims to strengthen the growth of MSMEs and improve their competitiveness.

Sustainability is another major pillar of the draft policy. In line with Delhi’s environmental goals, the policy encourages the development of green industries.