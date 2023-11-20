Delhi govt, FPG agreement extended for 3 years

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met a 35-member delegation from Japan's Fukuoka Prefectural Government (FPG) at the Secretariat.

Led by Vice Governor Akie Omagari, the delegation visited Delhi to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the twinning agreement between the Delhi government and the Fukuoka Prefectural Government (FPG).

This agreement, first signed on March 5, 2007, and still ongoing, was extended until March 31, 2026.

The collaboration between the FPG and the Delhi government has focused on various areas of mutual cooperation, primarily encompassing the environment, culture, tourism, heritage, education, and youth exchange.

Over the past 15 years, both cities have engaged in various activities in art and cultural exchanges, environmental technology, and student/youth exchange programs.

The agreement also aims to explore possibilities in the areas of environment-related major issues today. Consequently, there's a possibility of involvement not only with school students but also with cultural groups as a result of this agreement.

“Our friendship isn't a mere agreement between two cities; it's a profound connection rooted in spiritual affinity and cultural ties that have weathered the sands of time.

“The influence of Indian Culture, particularly through Buddhism, has left an indelible mark on Japanese society, fostering a genuine sense of closeness among the Japanese people toward India in general and the people of Delhi in particular,” said Kejriwal.

“Our friendship agreement of the last 15 years, in particular, has brought both cities closer by way of mutual cooperation and exchanges and benefits, especially in the fields of environment, art and culture, archaeology and recently in the field of education,” he said.

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj mentioned: “Delhi and FPG have had a Friendship Agreement since March 5, 2007. Now, this agreement has been strengthened for a further period of three years.”

“Many interactions and visits between the two cities have taken place, and experts from archeology, art and culture, environment and recently education benefitted. The Japanese language is now taught in some Delhi government schools,” he said.