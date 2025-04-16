Delhi govt halts EWS certificate issuance

New Delhi: The BJP-led administration in Delhi has come under sharp criticism following its decision to halt the issuance of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates, which offer a 10% reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to eligible candidates from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly opposed the move, accusing the government of failing to understand administrative responsibilities.

AAP Delhi State President and senior leader Saurabh Bhardwaj held a press conference on Tuesday, raising serious concerns over the government's decision.“The BJP has handed over the Delhi government to people who have no knowledge of governance or administration,” Bhardwaj alleged. “Even the Phulera Panchayat is performing better than the current administration.”

He pointed out that the suspension of EWS certificates comes at a critical time when admission processes are underway at major universities, including Delhi University. “With the 10% quota for EWS in place, how will students avail of it if they cannot obtain the certificate required to prove their eligibility?” he questioned.

Highlighting the broader implications, Bhardwaj noted that EWS reservations also apply to hospital services, with 10% of hospital beds and 25% of OPD services reserved for EWS patients. “If someone’s family member falls ill, they go to the SDM office to get the EWS certificate made—how will they now prove their economic status?” he asked.

During the press conference, Bhardwaj shared excerpts from the minutes of a meeting chaired by CM Rekha Gupta, in which it was reportedly stated that due to irregularities in the issuance of EWS certificates, the process would be paused until further notice.