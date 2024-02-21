Delhi HC allows student to sit for Class 12 board exam, subject to rectifying application deficiencies

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted permission to a student to appear in the Class 12 board examination, subject to rectifying deficiencies in her application form as pointed out by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Justice C. Hari Shankar issued the directive, allowing the student to sit for the exam scheduled for the next day, provided the regional officer is satisfied that the deficiencies have been addressed.

The court's decision came in response to a petition filed by the student, challenging the CBSE's cancellation of her application form due to non-submission of a domicile certificate.

Advocates for the petitioner argued that she had already submitted the necessary documents and had been issued an admit card for the examination. The plea stated that the cancellation of the application would cause irreparable damage to the student, potentially resulting in the loss of a year of academic progress.

It said that the petitioner possessed a valid domicile certificate, submitted during the application process.

In response to the petition, the CBSE informed the court that the regional officer would be informed about the decision, and the student would be allowed to sit for the exam upon rectifying the deficiencies.

By allowing the student to sit for the exam, contingent on rectifying the application deficiencies, the court affirmed the student's right to education and to minimise disruptions to her academic pursuits.