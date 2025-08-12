Delhi HC gets new judge, strength increases to 44

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday got a new judge with the swearing-in of Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya administered oath of office to Justice Yadav, taking the strength of judges of the Delhi High Court to 44.

The sanctioned strength of the high court is 60.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the high court premises.

Justice Yadav, who was a retired judicial officer of the Delhi District judiciary, was elevated to the high court. He took the oath in Hindi.

The Centre had on August 8 notified the appointment of the judicial officer as judge of the high court.

In July, a total of nine judges had taken oath of office of the Delhi High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium on July 28 had recommended the appointment of judicial officer Yadav as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

His name was recommended seven months after his retirement.