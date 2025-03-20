Delhi Health Minister alleges massive corruption under AAP, says no one will be spared

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Thursday alleged that the health system in the national capital had collapsed under the previous government and vowed that those responsible for it will not be spared.

Talking to IANS on World Oral Health Day, Minister Singh, who is also a doctor, spoke on a wide array of issues including his government's plans to improve the health infrastructure, corruption during COVID-19 and mohalla clinics.

Pointing out that dental hygiene issues are prevalent in Delhi, he said his government launched six dental vans on Thursday and 10 more will be added soon.

Highlighting the importance of dental health, the Minister said that your gut is healthy when you chew your food well.

Sharing his plans for the first 100 days of the BJP government in Delhi, he said: "We aim to ensure that every doctor in the hospitals will be committed to his/her work."

He added that all branches of medicine -- allopathic, ayurvedic, and homeopathic - will work in tandem.

On corruption in the Delhi Health Department during COVID-19, the Minister pointed out that he also said on the floor of the Assembly that Rs 700 crore were "siphoned off".

"There was no oxygen in Delhi hospitals and people were busy making Sheesh Mahal," he alleged.

On irregularities in Mohalla clinic, the Minister said several pieces of evidence were found, but till the time inquiry is completed, he "won't comment" on that.

"We are working to improve the condition of the health sector and those guilty of corruption will not be spared," he told IANS.

Minister Singh said: "During Satyendar Jain's tenure, the health system in Delhi was in a bad shape. What shall I say about his work."

While assuring development in the health sector, the Minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he and other ministers are committed to doing good work which will be evident in the first 100 days.



