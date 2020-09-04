Delhi High Court issues notices to YSRCP on name

New Delhi: Delhi High Court issued notices to YSRCP and the Election Commission of India seeking their response to a petition filed by Anna YSRCP seeking derecognition of YSRCP.

The court issued the notices to the parties concerned after hearing a petition of the founder and president of AP unit of Anna YSR Congress Party Abdul Sattar here on Thursday.

The petitioner contended that YSRCP has copied his party's name and was using the same for its daily use. He sought derecognition of the YSRCP as it was similar to his party's name.

The court has adjourned the case to November 4.