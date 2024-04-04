Delhi High Court Reserves Order On Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest Challenge Amid Allegations Of Liquor Policy Scam

In a legal battle with significant political implications, the Delhi High Court has reserved its order on a petition filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and remand granted by a trial court. The petition, moved by Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has sparked intense scrutiny amidst allegations of involvement in a liquor policy scam.



The Enforcement Directorate (ED), a federal agency, has firmly opposed Kejriwal's petition, labeling him as the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the alleged scam. During the court proceedings, the ED reiterated its stance, presenting evidence to support its claim that Kejriwal played a direct role in formulating the Excise Policy 2021-22. The agency alleges that this policy was designed to favor certain groups, particularly the South Group, and was drafted in collusion with Delhi government ministers, AAP leaders, and other individuals.



Furthermore, the ED contends that Kejriwal utilized the proceeds of the alleged scam in AAP's election campaign in Goa, where he serves as the convenor and ultimate decision-maker. These assertions have intensified the legal battle, with the ED maintaining that there are substantial grounds to believe that Kejriwal is guilty of money laundering.



The legal proceedings have unfolded amidst a backdrop of heightened political tension. The allegations against Kejriwal and the AAP carry significant implications for their public image and electoral prospects. The party, which has long positioned itself as a champion of anti-corruption, now faces accusations that could potentially tarnish its reputation.



In a separate development, a Delhi court is set to hear a plea for bail filed by BRS leader K Kavitha in a case linked to the excise policy and money laundering. Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who was recently released from Delhi's Tihar Jail, has emphasized the need for continued struggle, signaling the party's resolve amidst legal challenges.



The outcome of the legal proceedings in the Delhi High Court will likely shape the future trajectory of Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP. As the case unfolds, it remains to be seen how these developments will impact the political landscape in Delhi and beyond.

