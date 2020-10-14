Delhi High Court seeks Centre's response on pleas by two same-sex couples for recognition of marriages

New Delhi : A petition filed in the Delhi High Court regarding same sex marriage was heard on Wednesday. The court has issued a notice to the central government in this regard. The petitioner has demanded that same sex marriage be recognized by the government and incorporated under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act and the Foreign Marriage Act. The court will next hear the matter on January 8, 2021.

The court has said in its notice that this is not a simple petition, so the representatives of the central government should take this matter seriously. This is a question related to the rights of citizens. At the same time, during the hearing on this matter, the counsel for the registrar said that such a case has not come up in the history of five thousand years of Sanatan Dharma.

Two gay couples have petitioned the court in this case. A petitioner wanted to marry a man of his choice, but was prevented from doing so. At the same time, the second petitioner married in New York, but their marriage could not be registered in the Indian Consulate.