- Kottu Satyanarayana flays Pawan Kalyan, says he decieved Kapu community
- Chiranjeevi calls Big B his ‘guiding force’
- Shiva RajkumarShiva Rajkumar’s ‘Ghost’ is part of new cinematic universe
- Madras HC Chief Justice inaugurates organ donation awareness campaign
- Autonomy of women trumps, but need to balance rights of unborn child: CJI
- Nirmala Sitharaman meets Brazil's economy minister, discusses climate finance & strengthening MDBs
- L-G nod for appointment of 4 SPPs for CBI
- Tribal-dominated Mandla’s development my priority: Kamal Nath
- Nokia Chennai factory achieves 7 million units milestone
- Delhi High Court stays cheating case filed against Hero MotoCorp CEO Pawan Munjal
The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed the cheating case proceedings against Hero MotoCorp's MD & CEO Pawan Munjal, according to sources.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed the cheating case proceedings against Hero MotoCorp's MD & CEO Pawan Munjal, according to sources.
The High Court is also expected to hear the plea against Hero MotoCorp's forgery case on December 6.
The Delhi Police filed an FIR against the company and its officials in connection with an old matter dating back before 2010.
Regarding the FIR filed against the company and its officials, the company in its statement said: "This is to inform that it is an old matter pertaining to the year 2009-10 with a disgruntled service provider, Brains Logistics Pvt. Ltd. (Promoter - Roop Darshan Pandey)."
It may also be noted that while the complainant has mentioned company officials in the complaint, no official has been named in the FIR.
"In 2013, Hero MotoCorp also registered an FIR against Brains Logistics and the matter is ongoing before the competent court," the Hero MotoCorp statement added.