Delhi High Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against ED Arrest In Liquor Policy Scam Case

The case involving Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) centers around allegations of corruption and money laundering related to the implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was eventually abandoned. Kejriwal has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court against his arrest by the ED in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam case. He is challenging both his arrest and the trial court's custody order.

In his petition, Kejriwal has requested interim relief in the case. The matter is scheduled to be heard before Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma at 12:30 pm.

The ED, in response to Kejriwal's plea, has submitted an affidavit claiming that he is the "kingpin of the liquor policy scam" and a "key conspirator" in the money laundering offense. The agency alleges that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Kejriwal, is a major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the liquor scam.

According to the ED, a significant portion of the proceeds of crime, amounting to approximately Rs 45 crore, was utilized in the AAP's election campaign during the Goa Assembly elections in 2022. The agency further accuses Kejriwal of supervising the receipt of kickbacks in exchange for favorable liquor policies and alleges that bribe money from the Delhi Jal Board scam was also transferred to AAP as election funds.

Regarding the Delhi Jal Board scam, the ED claims that out of the Rs 24 crore payment received by DJB, only about Rs 14 crore was allocated for contract work, while the rest was siphoned off or used for bribery. It alleges that a significant portion of the bribe amount received by Jagdish Kumar Arora, an accused in the case, was transferred to other Delhi Jal Board officials and to AAP as election funds.

Overall, the case involves serious allegations of corruption, money laundering, and misuse of public funds, implicating Kejriwal and AAP in various illegal activities. The outcome of the hearing before the Delhi High Court will be crucial in determining the further course of legal action in this matter.