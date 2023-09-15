Delhi Hit By Heavy Rainfall, IMD Warns Of Intense Showers And Gusty Winds

Intense rainfall hit Delhi early on Friday, leading to water-logging in several parts of the capital, just ahead of the morning rush hour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously warned of occasional bouts of heavy rainfall. The IMD advised residents to remain indoors or seek shelter in safe locations.

According to the IMD, the Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) was expected to witness strong winds, ranging from 50-70 kmph, along with moderate rainfall and occasional heavy downpours due to approaching cloud formations from northwest Uttar Pradesh. The IMD also noted that these weather conditions would gradually subside.

The forecast indicated that Delhi and various areas in the NCR, including Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh, could expect light to moderate rainfall with heavy spells and gusty winds. Residents were strongly advised to stay indoors or take refuge in safe locations.

IMD's weather outlook predicted maximum and minimum temperatures to remain around 36°C and 26°C, respectively. August had seen a shortfall in rainfall, resulting in above-normal temperatures during the latter half of the month.

The report also highlighted the ongoing active phase of the south-west monsoon over central and eastern India, with widespread rainfall anticipated until September 21. August had marked the driest and warmest month for the country since 1901, particularly in central and peninsular India, which experienced historically low rainfall.

Overall, there was a 10% deficit in nationwide rainfall since June 1 by the end of August. However, the IMD expected September to bring normal rainfall, with levels ranging between 91% to 109% of the long-term average. Northeastern India, adjoining eastern India, Himalayan foothills, and certain regions of east-central and south peninsular India were predicted to experience normal to above-normal rainfall. Conversely, below-normal rainfall was anticipated in most other parts of the country.

Additionally, the presence of El Niño, a phenomenon associated with weaker south-west monsoons, in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, along with above-average sea surface temperatures, was projected to persist into the first quarter of 2024.

