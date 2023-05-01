Delhi L-G Refuses Spending Rs. 15 Crore On His Official Residence

In the midst of a controversy over the Rs 45 crore spent renovating Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena declared on Sunday that his home, Raj Niwas, is open for everyone to view the renovations, if any, that have been made. The Delhi L-G's remark was in reaction to Aam Aadmi Party claims over the costs associated with renovating Raj Niwas.

Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha member for the AAP, claimed on Wednesday that Saxena spent Rs 15 crore on repairs alone at his official mansion, which is situated on six acres of property.



Lt. Governor VK Saxena stated that his home, Raj Niwas, is accessible to the media and that he has demanded a report on the refurbishment of the CM's residence within 15 days. They are welcome to visit and view the space's dimensions and renovations.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has been charged by the BJP for spending Rs 45 crore renovating the CM house at 6, Flagstaff Road during the height of Covid. Reports of alleged "gross irregularities" in the PWD's refurbishment of the residence were noted in a Raj Niwas judgement issued on April 27. However, according to the records, the money was invested in six ditches between September 2020 and June 2022.