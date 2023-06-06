Delhi Legislative Assembly's Petitions Committee called Ashish more for land transfer case

New Delhi: The conflict between Delhi's Kejriwal government and authorities has flared up once more. The Delhi Legislative Assembly's Petitions Committee called IAS Ashish More and Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar for interrogation in the land transfer matter on Tuesday (June 6). This petition was filed in connection with the claims of land transfer.

Five SDMs and one ADM were suspended last year for land transfer fraud in Jhangola village. Ajit Thakur, Harshit Jain, Devendra Sharma, PC Thakur, Nagendra Tripathi, and Nitin Jindal are their names. The petition committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly had called for the files in the matter, however the files have not been produced even after seven days.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly's SC Committee invited Special Vigilance Secretary Rajasekhar to appear before it on July 6 at 4:45 p.m., but he did not attend."After the new ordinance, the committee does not have the right to call the officers," he wrote to the committee. For the sake of honesty, I can appear in two weeks." In fact, a person had complained against Rajasekhar for using caste-related language in the subject of offering a job.