Delhi: LG assures time-bound action on HM Shah’s directions on security

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Saturday assured quick compliance with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directions on improving law and order in Delhi, including action against Bangladeshis, better security for women and prevention of traffic jams.

Addressing mediapersons after inaugurating the NDMC Flower Festival 2025 at Central Park, LG Saxena said, “The directions given by the Home Minister will be implemented in a time-bound manner.”

On Friday, HM Shah reviewed Delhi’s law and order situation and issued instructions for identification and deportation of Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders who pose a threat to national security.

He also suggested joint efforts between police and the Delhi government on traffic management, strengthening the infrastructure of law enforcement, women and child empowerment, cooperation between civic departments, curbing corruption, community policing, maintenance and integration of CCTV cameras.

Earlier, LG Saxena inaugurated the NDMC flower show and vowed to make Delhi a ‘City of Flowers’ as desired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wants the Capital to be the most beautiful.

“In the past 10 days, I have inaugurated four such flower shows and events and in the coming days we will make the city more beautiful,” he said.

LG Saxena said after the two-day flower festival, the flowerpots will be decorated along roads and traffic intersections, the way it was done during the G20 Summit, so that people who fail to visit the flower show can also admire their beauty.

In a message on social media platform X, he wrote, “Spring is in the air, and flowers are blooming across Delhi — on streets, in parks, and in vibrant floral festivals, transforming the city into a spectacle of colours.”

“Visited the NDMC Flower Festival 2025 at Central Park, Connaught Place today. It beautifully showcases Delhi’s rich floral diversity, bringing together nature lovers and enthusiasts to celebrate the city’s blooming splendour. From radiant marigolds and delicate petunias to fragrant roses and exotic orchids, Delhi is on its way to truly becoming a 'City of Flowers’. The ongoing Palaash Festival 2025 by DDA at Smriti Van and the breathtaking tulips are also key steps in this journey and adding to the colourful charm,” he wrote.

These initiatives not only enhance the city’s beauty but also reinforce our vision of a greener, more vibrant urban space. I encourage everyone to visit these stunning spots, take in the colours of spring, and experience Delhi in full bloom, wrote the LG.