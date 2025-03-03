Delhi LG unveils restored historic structures in Sanjay Van

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairman V.K. Saxena on Monday unveiled restored heritage structures in south Delhi’s Sanjay Van as part of the Authority’s efforts to preserve the city’s rich heritage.

The Lieutenant Governor said, “We are making all efforts to revive and restore heritage sites and handing them over to the people of Delhi so that they become their stakeholder guardians."

He said that holistic development is being undertaken for the people of Delhi as part of the Government’s vision for ease of living.

Two historic structures and a well have been restored to their original glory. In one of the structures, a water cascade has been installed, without disturbing the natural setting, said an official statement.

Member of Parliament Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, area MLA Gajainder Singh Yadav and Vice Chairman DDA Vijay Kumar Singh were also present on the occasion.

Restoration work in Sanjay Van has been going on since May 2023, when LG Saxena visited the green zone for the first time.

He ensured that the conservation of historic structures, environmental upgradation work and restoration of the site were initiated in a mission mode. Various decayed heritage structures have been restored to their pristine historic glory and the site has been transformed into a remarkable public green space under his direct supervision.

Sanjay Van is one of the major green lungs of Delhi and a paradise for birdwatchers and nature lovers. It has evolved as a home to native as well as rare migratory avian species. The area is dotted with various historic structures dating back to the times of Prithviraj Chauhan and Anangpal Il of the Tomar dynasty, among others.

The DDA has been playing a pivotal role in restoring heritage and historical structures in the national capital. Conservation of Mehrauli Archaeological Park, St. James Church and Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti renewal are some of the other projects undertaken recently.