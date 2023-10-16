Delhi minister disburses ex-gratia of Rs 1cr to hospital employee’s family who died in Covid

New Delhi: Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Monday disbursed an ex-gratia of Rs one crore to the family of 53-year-old Rajeev Malhotra, who lost his life battling Covid.

He used to work as a Dark Room Assistant in the city government-run Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital.

According to officials, this economic aid has been provided on behalf of the Delhi government's scheme for the COVID warriors who lost their lives while combating the pandemic.

Rajeev’s colleagues spoke about his dedication, commitment and unwavering determination towards his work, his wife Reeta Malhotra told the Social Welfare Minister while receiving the cheque.

While granting the ex-gratia cheque, Social Welfare Minister said that city government stands firm with the people of Delhi in every difficult situation and provides support in every adversity.

“CM Arvind Kejriwal has become the son of Delhi in every possible aspect. He always thinks about the welfare of Delhi and its people and is deeply committed towards the welfare of every citizen of Delhi," said the minister.

Rajeev worked for 34 years as a Dark Room Assistant at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital. Due to COVID, he was admitted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and passed away on May 7, 2021.