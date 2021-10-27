Delhi-NCR wakes up to clear sky; AQI 'moderate'

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR woke up to a clear sky on Wednesday morning with the maximum temperature being pegged at 28 degrees Celsius -- four notches above the normal and minimum at 14.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 86 per cent.

The rest of the six days will have similar temperatures with a mainly clear sky. However, the temperature in North India, including Delhi, may fall to 12-13 degrees Celsius by November 1 or 2, IMD has forecasted.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature at 29 degrees Celsius and minimum at 16 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI), which was recorded at 72 i.e. 'satisfactory' category till Tuesday, has deteriorated to 126 i.e. to the 'moderate' level, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data showed.

A good precipitation on Sunday was the reason behind improved air quality in the national capital whose air quality started worsening with the onset of winter season for the past few years. As per Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi has received its second-highest annual rainfall since 1933.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The level of PM 10 and PM 2.5 pollutants in the air stands at 139 and 66, respectively. Both fall under the 'moderate' category.