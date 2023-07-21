Delhi officials were ordered to monitor flood-prone areas, in anticipation of the Yamuna water rise

New Delhi: The Delhi government instructed the officials to keep a watch on the flood-prone districts and to make plans to relocate people to safer locations in response to the Water Commission's prediction that the Yamuna's water level would increase.In the early hours of Thursday, the Yamuna river in Delhi's capital city fell below the 205.33-meter danger mark, but on Friday, the water level was still 204.95 meters.

The Central Water Commission forecasted earlier in the day that the water level under the old rail bridge would reach 205.45 meters between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Friday. However, the water level may rise much higher later. Following this prediction, the Delhi government has instructed the officials to monitor their respective regions and take appropriate action in flood-prone areas. The authorities have also been told to alert those who live close to the embankment and arrange for relocation to safer locations.

Heavy downpours have been predicted for some places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand until July 22 by the Indian Meteorological Department. Although, this time the flood in Delhi had a particularly severe impact, forcing 2,7000 people to evacuate their homes.