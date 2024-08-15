  • Menu
Delhi on High Alert for Independence Day Celebrations

Delhi on High Alert for Independence Day Celebrations
As Independence Day approaches, Delhi is under heightened security, with police and security personnel extensively deployed across the city. The focus of these enhanced measures is the Red Fort, where major celebrations are set to occur.

To boost security, anti-drone and anti-flying systems have been installed in the vicinity of the Red Fort. These advanced technologies are designed to detect and neutralize any unauthorized aerial devices, ensuring a secure environment for the festivities.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged both residents and visitors to comply with security protocols and follow any directions from law enforcement officers. The increased security presence aims to prevent any potential threats and ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the Independence Day events.

