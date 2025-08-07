Delhi: Over 10k cops, anti-drone systems being deployed ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi: Robust security arrangements have been put in place across the national capital ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, with more than 10,000 security personnel being deployed to maintain law and order, Delhi Police officials said on Thursday.

Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh has directed special police commissioner (law and order) and deputy commissioners of police to maintain a strict vigil in their respective jurisdictions, they said.

A senior police officer said multiple layers of security will be in place at the Red Fort on Independence Day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation.

Apart from physical deployment, surveillance through CCTV cameras, drone detection systems, and facial recognition technology will be used to monitor the venue and surrounding areas, the officer said.

Snipers and rooftop surveillance teams will be deployed to secure high-rises near the Red Fort, and movement in designated restricted zones will be strictly regulated through access control mechanisms, the officer added.

Multiple security drills, night patrolling, enhanced foot patrolling, and plain-clothed surveillance teams are being mobilised to strengthen ground presence, especially in sensitive zones, said another officer.

"Social media platforms are also being closely monitored by cyber units to detect and neutralise any possible online threats or misinformation campaigns that may disrupt peace," he added.

Over 10,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces and special commandos, have been assigned for duty during the week-long preparation and on the day of the celebrations, police said.

Anti-sabotage checks, vehicle barricading, and verification drives are being intensified in coordination with intelligence agencies, said the officials.

In his first major directive since assuming charge, Delhi Police chief Singh on Saturday issued an order banning the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, hang-gliders, UAVs, drones, hot air balloons and other remotely piloted aircraft over Delhi skies between August 2 and August 16.

"These aerial platforms can be potentially misused by anti-social elements or terrorist outfits for para-jumping or launching airborne attacks, posing a serious threat to public safety, VIP security, and critical installations during the Independence Day celebrations," the order noted.

Singh has instructed all district police units to conduct foot patrolling in markets, metro stations, bus terminals, and other public gathering points. Senior officers have been told to remain on the ground and review the security arrangements personally.

Surprise inspections and flag marches have also been planned across various districts to instil confidence among citizens and deter miscreants, said the officials.

They further said that the Delhi Police is working in close coordination with central security agencies and intelligence units to ensure that no loopholes remain in security apparatus during this critical period.

Special teams have been deployed at all major railway stations, inter-state bus terminals, airports, and metro stations for round-the-clock monitoring. Passenger screenings, baggage checks, and random identity verifications have been intensified, the officials said.