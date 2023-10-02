Live
- Lord Jagannath owns 60,822 acres in Odisha, 6 other States: Saraka
- NIT-R ranked in the band of 601-800 in World University Rankings 2024
- Jagatsinghpur: Temple renovation delayed, displaced traders yet to be relocated
- Not feeling safe in Assembly and outside: Jayanarayan
- Rakesh Varres 'JITHENDER REDDY' mysterious posters raises curiosity
- ITI makes huge plastic bottle elephant for Swachhata campaign
- Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam'gears up for grand release by Sankranthi '24
- Nara Lokesh flays Jagan, says MPs, MLAs can also be arrested without evidences
- Chandrababu Naidu begins day-long hunger strike against 'illegal' arrest
- Are depositors of cooperative banks in Kerala under duress?
Just In
Delhi Police Arrest Three ISIS Terrorists Wanted By NIA In Coordinated Operation
- In a significant development, the Delhi police apprehended three ISIS terrorists, including a wanted engineer with a reward on his capture, in a joint operation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
- The suspects were allegedly planning terror activities in North India under foreign influence. The operation recovered incriminating materials, raising concerns about national security.
The Delhi police made a significant breakthrough on Monday by apprehending three terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) who were wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The special cell of the Delhi police conducted an extensive search operation that led to the arrest of these suspects.
According to the police, the apprehended individuals were part of a module planning to carry out terror attacks in North India, based on instructions from foreign handlers. During the operation, incriminating materials were seized, including items suspected to be used for the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
Among the arrested terrorists, one has been identified as Shahnawaz, who had a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his capture and was wanted in the Pune ISIS case. Shahnawaz, an engineer by profession, had been living incognito in Delhi, concealing his identity.
Currently, the police are conducting thorough interrogations of the arrested terrorists, and further details about their plans and activities are pending.
It's worth noting that last month, the NIA had released images of four terror suspects, including Shahnawaz, all of whom were sought in connection with the Pune ISIS module case. The NIA had offered a reward of Rs 3 lakh for credible information leading to their arrests, assuring the confidentiality of the informants' identities.
Shahnawaz's history includes a daring escape from Pune police custody, after which he had been living covertly in Delhi. He was briefly apprehended by Pune Police in the Kothrud area when he attempted to steal a motorcycle on the night of July 17-18. During the subsequent investigation, it was revealed that a foreign-based handler had likely connected Shahnawaz with two other terrorist operatives, instructing them to carry out a terror attack.