Delhi Police Arrest Three ISIS Terrorists Wanted By NIA In Coordinated Operation

The Delhi police made a significant breakthrough on Monday by apprehending three terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) who were wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The special cell of the Delhi police conducted an extensive search operation that led to the arrest of these suspects.



According to the police, the apprehended individuals were part of a module planning to carry out terror attacks in North India, based on instructions from foreign handlers. During the operation, incriminating materials were seized, including items suspected to be used for the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Among the arrested terrorists, one has been identified as Shahnawaz, who had a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his capture and was wanted in the Pune ISIS case. Shahnawaz, an engineer by profession, had been living incognito in Delhi, concealing his identity.

Currently, the police are conducting thorough interrogations of the arrested terrorists, and further details about their plans and activities are pending.

It's worth noting that last month, the NIA had released images of four terror suspects, including Shahnawaz, all of whom were sought in connection with the Pune ISIS module case. The NIA had offered a reward of Rs 3 lakh for credible information leading to their arrests, assuring the confidentiality of the informants' identities.

Shahnawaz's history includes a daring escape from Pune police custody, after which he had been living covertly in Delhi. He was briefly apprehended by Pune Police in the Kothrud area when he attempted to steal a motorcycle on the night of July 17-18. During the subsequent investigation, it was revealed that a foreign-based handler had likely connected Shahnawaz with two other terrorist operatives, instructing them to carry out a terror attack.