Delhi Police Arrests Alleged Gang Member Linked To Notorious Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri Network

A 34-year-old individual, identified as Rohit and residing in Tilak Nagar, Delhi, has been apprehended by the Delhi Police on charges related to multiple criminal activities. These include assaults on police teams, robbery, extortion, and violations of the Excise Act. Rohit is believed to be associated with the Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang, known for its ties with notorious gangster Neeraj Bawana.
The arrest took place following intelligence indicating Rohit's efforts to revive the gang by collecting funds under the directives of Salman Tyagi and Saddam Gaur. Rohit was reportedly evading arrest for a considerable period and was wanted in connection with at least seven previous criminal cases. Additionally, a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him by Tis Hazari Court on November 18.
During the arrest, a semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with three live cartridges was recovered from Rohit's possession. He was also wanted in a case related to the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act in Delhi's Hari Nagar area.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar stated that the police received information about Rohit's movements in West Delhi. Teams, led by Inspector Karamvir Singh and ACP Ved Bhushan, were deployed to track him as he frequently changed hideouts in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to avoid capture. Through technical surveillance, the police pinpointed Rohit's location near Dargah Chaukhandi in Tilak Nagar. A raid ensued, during which Rohit attempted to flee but was eventually arrested by the police team.
This arrest highlights the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to address criminal activities and dismantle organized crime networks in the region.