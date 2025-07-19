Delhi Police arrests interstate burglar, stolen gold jewellery recovered

Live
New Delhi: In a breakthrough, the South West District Police have arrested a 19-year-old interstate burglar involved in a sensational house burglary case.
The accused, identified as Sachin, a resident of Amba village in Khargaon district, Madhya Pradesh, was apprehended by a dedicated team from PS Sagarpur. With his arrest, the police successfully recovered 186 grams of stolen gold jewellery.
The case was initially registered on May 23, 2025, at PS Sagarpur, after a local resident, Amit Gupta, reported a burglary at his residence.
According to the complaint, around 500 grams of gold and Rs 20,000 in cash were stolen when two men posing as lock repairmen gained entry into the house under pretences. While the complainant and his wife were away at a nearby market, his mother was alone at home and allowed the men in. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused distracted her, accessed the almirah, and fled with the valuables.
Under SHO PS Sagarpur and supervision of the ACP, Delhi Cantt Sub-Division, a team comprising SI Kapil Yadav, PSI Mukesh, Constables Anil, Rahul, and Lalit was formed.
Police analysed multiple CCTV footage, which revealed that the suspects had used public transport and strategically tried to avoid detection by routing their journey through Tilak Nagar before reaching the crime scene.
Police sources confirmed that Sachin is a habitual offender with a criminal history involving four previous burglary cases. According to the press release issued by DCP South West District, Amit Goel, "The accused was born and brought up in Amba village and dropped out of school after 5th grade. He gradually developed expertise in breaking locks and turned to theft for easy money."
The second accused, identified as Aasan from Bhagwanpura, Madhya Pradesh, remains at large and is reportedly wanted by other state police forces as well.
Further investigation is ongoing to trace the absconding co-accused and recover the remaining stolen items.