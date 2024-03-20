Delhi Police Arrests Man For Allegedly Kidnapping And Attempting To Drown Seven-Year-Old Boy in Ganga River

A harrowing incident unfolded as a 46-year-old man was apprehended by the Delhi Police for reportedly kidnapping a seven-year-old boy from his neighborhood and attempting to drown him in the Ganga River, all due to a personal dispute with the boy's parents, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

The alarming situation came to light following a PCR call regarding the abduction of the young boy from his residence in Dayalpur, as revealed by DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey.

A specialized investigation team led by the SHO of Dayalpur swiftly took charge, meticulously scrutinizing footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area to piece together crucial leads, Tirkey added.

Efforts bore fruit as the police team successfully identified the suspect, ultimately tracking his whereabouts to Kalkatti Mandir in Sambhal, situated on the banks of the Ganga in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh.

Upon arrival in Sambhal, authorities shared photos of both the kidnapped child and the perpetrator with local residents, conducted extensive searches of Dharamshalas and temples, and broadcasted announcements from mosques and temples, yet initial efforts yielded no breakthroughs.

However, the kidnapped child was eventually traced to Rajghat village, prompting collaboration with the village sarpanch to conduct a thorough door-to-door search alongside residents, recounted a police official.

During an exhaustive sweep of the Rajghat railway station vicinity, law enforcement officers discovered the suspected individual with the kidnapped child, who was swiftly abandoned as the accused attempted to flee upon spotting the police.

DCP Tirkey affirmed, "As he noticed the cops, he immediately left the child and tried to flee from the spot," but was promptly pursued and apprehended.

Following the dramatic rescue, the child was joyously reunited with his family. In a solemn testimony before the court, the traumatized child revealed that the accused had demanded ransom from his parents and had even attempted to drown him in the Ganga river. Consequently, charges under IPC sections pertaining to attempt to murder were added alongside kidnapping for ransom.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to abducting the child due to unresolved personal grievances with the boy's parents, shedding light on the disturbing motive behind the heinous act.