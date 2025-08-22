Delhi Police chief shunted out

New Delhi: A day after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked by a man during a public meeting at her residence, Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh was replaced by 1992 batch officer Satish Golcha, according to NDTV report.

SBK Singh, the Director General of Home Guards, had been given additional charge as the Delhi Commissioner and had taken over only on August 1.

Golcha, a 1992 batch IPS officer, also from the AGMUT cadre, has served in various capacities in the Delhi Police, including Deputy Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order & Intelligence).

He was the Special Commissioner of Police during the North East Delhi riots in 2020 and was appointed Director General (Prisons) in April last year.