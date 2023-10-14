Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the half marathon to be held on October 15

New Delhi: A half-marathon in Delhi is set to take place on Sunday, with over 37,000 participants expected. The race will start at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and it will be flagged off at 5:20 am on Sunday. This would impede traffic from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.; regarding this, the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory. Traffic police have advised people to avoid the marathon race routes.

According to the information received, traffic police have made extensive arrangements for the marathon race, ensuring traffic control on the route in New Delhi and South Delhi from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. during the race.During the marathon race, emergency vehicles will not be restricted, and cross-traffic movement will be allowed at junctions based on participant numbers. In view of the marathon race, the traffic police have issued a marathon route and advisory and appealed to the people to use alternative routes during the marathon race.

In this marathon, there will be three different racing categories: half marathon amateur, 10 km route, and half marathon elite. A total of 37,000 people will participate in this marathon across these three divisions.

The Half Marathon Amateur will begin at 5:20 am from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will take a U-turn from various locations,Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharati Marg, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, C-Hexagon, Dutvapath, Via Rafi Marg, Rail Bhawan, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, and will end back at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The 10-kilometer race will begin at 5:20 am from the Jeevan Deep Building on Sansad Marg, taking U-turns at various locations such as Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Rail Bhawan, Kartavyapath, Janpath, Hotel Le Meridien, Janpath, and Kartavya Path. The race will be held at India Gate Canopy, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Lodhi Road, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, and JLN Stadium Complex.

The Half Marathon Elite will start at 7 a.m. from the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium Complex and will traverse various streets such as Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharati Marg, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, C-Hexagon, and Dutvapath, taking a U-turn from Rafi Marg crossing. The race will then return via Dukatpath, India Gate Canopy, and C-Hexagon, ending outside the stadium on the same route.

To reach your destination, use the following alternative routes, from north to south: Ring Road: Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-Ring Road-IP Flyover-Ring Road-ISBT Kashmiri Gate Dhaula Kuan: Sardar Patel Marg-11 Statue, Mother Crescent Teresa-RML Hospital-Gol Post Office-Baba Kharak Singh Marg-Outer Circle Connaught Place Minto Road—Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg. Between east and west:DND Flyover: Sun Dial-Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Marg-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Ring Road-Brar Square-Narayana Flyover Development Road: ITO Chowk-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg-Minto Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place-Panchkuian Road.