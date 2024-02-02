Delhi Police Heightens Security as AAP and BJP Plan Protests in Central City

On Friday, the Delhi Police declared that they are currently on high alert and have increased security measures in the central areas of the city, including ITO, in anticipation of planned demonstrations by both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital.



The AAP has organized a protest outside the BJP headquarters, alleging cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral election. Conversely, the BJP has announced a demonstration near the AAP office, protesting against the alleged corruption of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are reported to participate in the protest.



Coincidentally, this protest is scheduled for the same day that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Kejriwal, the national convenor of AAP, for questioning regarding a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise police for the year 2021-22.



Despite the political demonstrations, the Delhi Police asserted that they have not granted permission for any political party to hold a protest in the capital. According to the police, they have received information about the arrival of AAP workers from various areas of Delhi and Punjab.



The Delhi Police disclosed that traffic diversions will be implemented on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg on the day of the protest. They also mentioned that approximately 1000 Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces will be deployed to ensure security. Additionally, the Delhi BJP's plan for a protest outside the AAP headquarters on February 2 has been denied permission by the police. An officer emphasized that adequate security arrangements will be made to maintain law and order during the protests, with the deployment of additional forces to prevent any breach of peace.

