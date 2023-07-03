Delhi Police Initiates Investigation Following Report of Drone Sighting At PM Modi's Residence

The police have reported that an unidentified flying object, believed to be a drone, was allegedly seen flying above Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence in the national capital early Monday morning. The Delhi police received a notification at 5:30 am from the Special Protection Group (SPG) stating that an unidentified flying object was sighted over the PM's residence in the Lok Kalyan Marg area. Officials have confirmed that this area is designated as a 'no-fly' zone.



The Delhi police stated that they received information from the NDD control room about an unidentified flying object in the vicinity of the Prime Minister's residence. The Special Protection Group (SPG) contacted the police at 5:30 am to report the incident. According to the police, despite conducting thorough searches in the nearby areas, no such object has been found thus far.

The authorities have also reached out to the Air Traffic Control room (ATC) and confirmed that no flying object of that nature was detected near the Prime Minister's residence. Officials stated that the police are currently conducting an investigation, considering the sensitive nature of the area. They emphasized that the situation will only become clear once the facts have been verified.