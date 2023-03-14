Delhi Police proposes blue-red colour scheme for G20 Summit

New Delhi: The police stations at Parliament Street, North Avenue, Chanakyapuri, Connaught Place, Kalkaji and Aman Vihar are among 50 that will be renovated with Delhi Police's official red-and-blue colour scheme ahead of September's G20 Summit here, officials said on Monday. A proposal regarding standardisation of police station buildings was sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) last month, a senior police official told PTI.

According to the proposal, the existing police station buildings will be given a uniform look with a red-and-blue flavour on approximately 10-15 per cent of the exterior surface. The structure and design of police stations in Delhi are not uniform, being built with different materials. While the exterior of some buildings are made of Kota stone and glass, some others have a heritage look. "We have sent the proposal to MHA and are awaiting their approval following which work will be started," the official said.

"A dedicated team comprising the executive engineer and junior engineers of DPHCL (Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited) has been formed to carry out the work expeditiously," said Sikandar Singh, DPHCL's general manager (operations). A number of Delhi Police stations, booths and pickets on the proposed routes to be taken by foreign delegates during the summit later this year or those close to their accommodations are likely to get a facelift, the police said.

More than 50 police stations and around 30 pickets and booths, mostly in nine districts of Delhi Police, are in line for the facelift. The plan includes replacing or renovating damaged signage, gates and boundary walls. Based on a survey conducted to identify police infrastructure and booths to be renovated, the police have identified and listed the stations, booths and kiosks for renovation, officials said. In the New Delhi district, police stations at Parliament Street, North Avenue, Chanakyapuri, Tughlak Road, South Avenue, Connaught Place, Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, Tilak Nagar and South Avenue will get a new look.

Booths, kiosks and other police establishments at Jantar Mantar, Bangla Sahib Road near Nehru Chowk, Dhaula Kuan flyover, Ranjeet Singh flyover and Shahjahan Road are also in line for renovation. In the southwest district, police stations at Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj North, outposts at Subroto Park, Bhikaji Cama Place, Moti Bagh and six booths will be renovated. The police station at IGI Airport, Police Line and Police Colony in Mehram Nagar have been selected for redevelopment. In the southeast district, police stations at Kalkaji, Amar Colony, Nizamuddin, Sarita Vihar, Sunlight Colony, New Friends Colony, Lajpat Nagar and the Jungpura police post have been listed for renovation.

In the south district, police stations at Mehrauli, Lodhi Colony, KM Pur, Saket and police posts at Qutab Minar, INA, Saket mall (Select City), AIIMS, Garden of Five Senses, JLN Stadium will be given a new look. Police stations at Rohini district's Aman Vihar, Begampur, Kanjhawala, Prashant Vihar, Budh Vihar, KNK Marg, South Rohini, Vijay Vihar and North Rohini and the cyber police station will get a fresh coat of paint. Five police stations, four police colonies and seven police posts in Dwarka district while six police stations, three police posts and booths each in the north district will wear a new look. Six police stations and the Gazetted Officers' Mess in the Delhi Police's central district have been chosen for a facelift. "These are those infrastructure that fall on the routes that will be taken by the foreign delegates coming to attend the G20 Summit.