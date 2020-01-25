Delhi Polls: BJP's Kapil Mishra Gets EC Notice Over Mini-Pakistan Comment On Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: The chief electoral officer ordered the Delhi police to register an FIR against the BJP candidate from Model Town Kapil Mishra. The BJP candidate had in a tweet, compared the Delhi assembly election to a contest between India and Pakistan and came in for all-round criticism. Delhi CEO has also issued a show-cause notice to Mishra on his remark.

As campaigning for Delhi assembly elections heated up, Kapil Mishra, however, remained defiant and told media persons that he stood by his comment. he said that anti-national slogans were being raised at these demonstrations and he would definitely oppose such forces.

The Assembly candidate from the Model Town constituency accused AAP and Congress of inciting protesters at Shaheen Bagh of playing vote bank politics.

Mishra said that the protesters of Shaheen Bagh seemed to be unconcerned about the inconvenience being caused to those going to schools, offices and even emergency services like ambulances. Protests at Seelampur and Jama Masjid areas also illustrated the vote bank politics of the Congress and AAP, he said.

Echoing Kapil Mishra's views, Delhi BJP stalwart, Vijay Goel also said that people in Shaheen Bagh were being misled by Congress and AAP. He accused the Congress of misleading the protesters on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Goel called Shaheen Bagh 'Shame Bagh' and added that the protests were causing a lot of inconvenience to people in the national capital.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8. The results are scheduled to be announced on February 11.