Delhi polls: Security intensified, over 150 paramilitary units deployed

New Delhi : More than 150 companies of paramilitary forces and over 30,000 police personnel will be deployed across Delhi ahead of the Assembly polls, an official said on Monday.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Special CP (Crime) and In-charge of the Election Cell, Devesh Chandra Srivastva, outlined the preparations for the February 5 polls in the national capital. “All Delhi Police personnel are committed to ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections. The pre-poll arrangements have already been made,” he said.

He further stated that there have been record seizures of drugs and liquor, along with regular cash seizures. Nearly 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive and drones will be used at some of these locations.

“For sensitive booths, additional police force deployment will be ensured, and Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) will also be deployed to maintain peace, law, and order,” said the Special CP. In January, Delhi Police held an inter-state coordination meeting with various law enforcement agencies to discuss security arrangements in the national capital. The meeting, chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, was attended by senior police officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

“During the meeting, senior Delhi Police officers requested over 150 paramilitary companies and cyber-specialised officers to maintain strict vigilance. Over 30,000 police personnel will be deployed for polls,” another police officer said. Officers exchanged intelligence and inputs on various security matters, resolving to strengthen anti-terror measures, including border checks and verification of suspicious individuals. According to Delhi Police data, more than 1,000 cases of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been registered ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls. The cases were lodged between January 7, when the MCC came into effect, and February 2.

A total of 33,434 people have been arrested under various legal provisions, including the Excise Act, during this period.

Ahead of the polls, the police have intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and cracked down on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor, and drugs. Delhi Police has recorded 1,049 cases of alleged MCC violations and confiscated 462 illegal firearms and 510 cartridges, arresting 482 people under the Arms Act. Additionally, law enforcement agencies have seized 1,08,258 litres of liquor and arrested 1,353 people, along with confiscating 196.602 kg of drugs worth over Rs 77.9 crore.