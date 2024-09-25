Delhi reports 300 dengue cases in the last one week

New Delhi: Delhi has reported over 300 more dengue cases in the past seven days, as mosquito borne diseases seemingly are on a slow but steady rise in the national capital, according to official data. Cases of malaria are considerably higher so far when compared to last year. Delhi has already reported 363 malaria cases till this month while the figure stood at 294 in the corresponding month in 2023. The total malaria cases last year were 426. Most malaria cases are reported from the West Delhi zone. As for chikungunya, 43 cases have been reported so far.

This is nearly double than last year when the figure stood at 23. A total of 65 cases of the virus was reported last year. The most number of chikungunya cases are reported from the South Delhi zone this year. Last week, the city witnessed a spike of nearly 250 cases of dengue in seven days, PTI had reported.

So far, a total of 1,229 dengue cases have been reported in the city with the death of a 54-year old registered in Lok Nayak Hospital, senior officials at the hospital had confirmed. As per Municipal Corporation of Delhi's data till September 21, Delhi reported 651 cases of dengue this month. Last month, a total of 256 dengue cases were reported in the city.

The number of cases has become three digit since August. These numbers, however, are comparatively lower than the number of cases reported last year collectively as well as on a month on month basis. Last year, Delhi reported 3,013 dengue cases till the corresponding month, a manifold increase from 525 from 2022. A total of 9,266 cases were reported in the entire year while 19 dengue deaths were registered in the city last year.

In September alone, the figure stood at 2,141 cases in 2023. The most cases this year are reported from the Najafgarg zone at 180. In a week, 45 cases have been reported in the area, highest of all the zones besides the south zone where an equal number of cases were reported this week. The non-MCD areas governed by other agencies like NDMC, Delhi Cantt, and Railways, reported 312 dengue cases to the total tally, as per the data.